Kurt Angle Reveals His Favorite WWE Match of 2017, Gives Women’s Royal Rumble Prediction

– Kurt Angle did a Facebook Q&A session on Friday, answering a variety of questions from fans including his favorite WWE match of the year and more. Highlights are below:

On his favorite WWE match of the year: “[Brock] Lesnar vs. [AJ] Styles. Classic!”

On the Shield’s future: “The Shield will come together again. Not right now. Bad timing with Roman getting sick and Ambrose getting hurt. There will be another reunion. Promise!”

On appearing in 2011’s Warrior as Koba: “Tom Hardy was a pro. One of the nicest and best actors in Hollywood. Yes, I’m hoping to act more in the future.”

On his Women’s Royal Rumble prediction: “Nia Jax. Need I explain why?”

On his favorite Christmas film: “Christmas Story. Classic movie Love it!”