Kurt Angle Reveals First Look At Cage Fight For Tonight’s NXT
May 27, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Kurt Angle shared a first look at tonight’s Cage Fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher on NXT. Angle will serve as the special guest referee.
He wrote: “It going down tonight. Cage fight! Riddle vs Thatcher. #wwenxt #specialguestreferee”
