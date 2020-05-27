wrestling / News

Kurt Angle Reveals First Look At Cage Fight For Tonight’s NXT

May 27, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Kurt Angle 5-27-2020

In a post on Instagram, Kurt Angle shared a first look at tonight’s Cage Fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher on NXT. Angle will serve as the special guest referee.

He wrote: “It going down tonight. Cage fight! Riddle vs Thatcher. #wwenxt #specialguestreferee

