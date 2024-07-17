– During a recent interview with One True Sport, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was asked about former WWE talent and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson signing with the Buffalo Bills Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kurt Angle on Gable Steveson signing with the Buffalo Bills: “I’m not surprised. The kid’s a super athlete. You think Brock Lesnar is an athlete? This kid, he might be a little tad bit better athlete than Brock Lesnar. That’s very difficult for me to say. Especially for Brock’s size, he’s an incredible athlete. Him and Gable Steveson are, but this guy, I mean, he is so diverse. He’s fast, he’s athletic. I’ve seen him do backflips just standing there. He’s a 250-pound monster. For him to be able to do stuff like that, it’s just incredible.”

On Steveson not being put on a practice team first: “So I wasn’t surprised that he signed with the Buffalo Bills. I’m surprised they didn’t put him on the practice team for a little bit because he never played football before, at least not in college. But I think he’s gonna make a huge impact right away, I really do. It’s crazy, but he’s a one-in-a-lifetime individual, and that’s how I think of him.”

On Steveson telling him he wanted to surpass him: “I met him. He’s like, ‘Hey, Kurt Angle, I just want to tell you, I respect your career, and I want to be just like you.’ I was like, ‘Oh, thank you, Gable.’ He goes, ‘You know what? No, I want to be better than you.’ I was like, holy shit. [Laughs] What an asshole thing to say [laughs]. I said, ‘Well, good luck, man.'”

Steveson was released by WWE earlier in May. Steveson recently signed with the Bills as a defensive lineman.