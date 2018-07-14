Kurt Angle Reveals He Hated ECW Version Of His Theme Song

In a new Q&A on his Facebook page, Kurt Angle revealed that he actually hated the ECW remix of his theme song that he had in 2006. Here are highlights:

On which match he would book: “Right at this moment? AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins. They’re both super hot right now. They would burn it down. No pun intended.”

On his biggest sports idols growing up: “I loved the Steelers and Pirates here in Pittsburgh and wrestlers like Dan Gable. They made me want to become a world class athlete. I never was interested in WWE until I retired from amateur wrestling in 1996. ‘Stone Cold’ was my favorite back then. I fell in love with WWE after that.”

On which Extreme Rules matches he’s looking forward to: “Roman vs. Lashley. AJ vs. Rusev. And cage match between Owens [and] Strowman. They should all be great matches.”

On why his theme was edited for his ECW run: “I have no clue. I think creative wanted it more ‘hardcore.’ I hated it.”