Kurt Angle Reveals The Worst Bump He Ever Took In His Career

In a post on Twitter, Kurt Angle revealed the match in which he took the worst bump in his career. He said that it happened when he wrestled Kane on an episode of RAW in 2002. In the clip, Kane hits Angle and Charles Robinson with a chokeslam at the same time, resulting in Robinson landing on Angle.

He wrote: “My match against the big red machine… Kane. This is the worst bump I ever took in my career. Referee Charles Robinson landed right on top of me. I thought I was going to crap myself. Lol. #itstrue #wwemoments”