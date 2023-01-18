wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Reveals The Worst Bump He Ever Took In His Career
In a post on Twitter, Kurt Angle revealed the match in which he took the worst bump in his career. He said that it happened when he wrestled Kane on an episode of RAW in 2002. In the clip, Kane hits Angle and Charles Robinson with a chokeslam at the same time, resulting in Robinson landing on Angle.
He wrote: “My match against the big red machine… Kane. This is the worst bump I ever took in my career. Referee Charles Robinson landed right on top of me. I thought I was going to crap myself. Lol. #itstrue #wwemoments”
My match against the big red machine… Kane. This is the worst bump I ever took in my career. Referee Charles Robinson landed right on top of me. I thought I was going to crap myself. Lol. #itstrue #wwemoments pic.twitter.com/7QZrGsMTJd
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 15, 2023
More Trending Stories
- WWE Will Reportedly Be ‘All Hands on Deck’ for Royal Rumble Weekend
- Detroit Police And Fire Retirement System Files Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, Seeking to Block McMahon Regaining Control of Board
- Two More WWE Legends Set For 30th Anniversary of RAW (SPOILERS)
- Dana Brooke in Black Bikini, Emma, Liv Morgan Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos