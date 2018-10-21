Kurt Angle Reveals Who He Wants to Face in World Cup, Talks Potential Matches With NXT Talent

– Kurt Angle did a new Q&A on his Facebook page and discussed his participation in the WWE World Cup, which NXT stars he’d like to have a match with and more. Highlights are below:

On who he wants to face in the World Cup: “I think every wrestler in the World Cup has a shot to win. I’ve already gone against [John] Cena, [Randy] Orton, [Rey] Mysterio, and [Jeff] Hardy. I have yet to face Miz, [Seth] Rollins, or [Dolph] Ziggler. Any of them are exceptional. Bring it on. I’m ready to win it.”

On the last time he got irritated by a fan: “When they chanted ‘You Suck’ to me. Wait! That’s every night. Lol.”

On which NXT stars he’d like to face: “Velveteen [Dream] and [Aleister] Black. Both have amazing futures, if they stay healthy.”

On his closest friends in both WWE and TNA: “In WWE, my closest friends have been Edge, Christian, Rhino, Orton, Big Show, and Brock [Lesnar]. In TNA – AJ [Styles], [Samoa] Joe, Christopher Daniels, [Frankie] Kazarian, James Storm, Abyss, and Bobby Roode were my buddies. I might have missed a couple too.”