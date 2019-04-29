Kurt Angle Reveals What Mae Young Said To Him Before He Slammed Her

Kurt Angle posted a video on Instagram which featured him delivering an Angle Slam to a Mae Young back in 2000, when she was 80. He was later asked about it in a Facebook Q&A, where he revealed what Young told him before he gave her the slam.

He said: “Mae Young told me this right before I Angle slammed her in the ring, “You better fucking slam me hard. Really hard.” I said “OK Ma’am”.”

Meanwhile, he also spoke about his match with Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 21 and said the two didn’t prepare a whole lot for it.

He added: “We didn’t really prepare for it like the others. Usually, for WrestleMania, the wrestlers get together to go over their match all week long. Shawn and I preferred to sit down and talk…. to get to know each other personally. Sure we planned some spots for the match, but we were very relaxed about the match. If you think about it, Angle vs Michaels would be stellar regardless of how much we prepared. (2 of the best ever). The match did not disappoint.”