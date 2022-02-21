Kurt Angle Reveals What WWE’s Plan For Him Was at Royal Rumble & Elimination Chamber

Kurt Angle has shot down reports that he was talked about for WrestleMania, revealing what the company’s plans were for him at the Royal Rumble. Angle previously talked about how WWE had wanted to bring him in for a short storyline, which ultimately didn’t end up happening. On the latest Kurt Angle Show, he revealed that he was supposed to referee a match between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy. You can check out some highlights below, per WrestlingNews.co:

On WWE’s original plans for him: “There are a lot of rumors going around that I was supposed to be booked for Wrestlemania 38, which is not true at all,” Angle said. “If you saw the posts, a lot of people thought that I was talking about WrestleMania when I was talking about what I was going to do at the Royal Rumble and have the program for a few weeks. Then the blow off would be in Saudi Arabia, where I would referee the match between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy.”

On why it didn’t come about: “So I am not signed with WWE by any means. We didn’t cut a deal. That whole program [RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy] got canceled at the last second. So it never happened. It’s unfortunate, but you know, sometimes they have different plans for these guys. So there’s nothing you can do about it.”