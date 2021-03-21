wrestling / News
Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Victoria and Kane Set for The Bump This Wednesday
March 21, 2021 | Posted by
– During today’s special Fastlane preview episode of WWE’s The Bump, the guest list was announced for this week’s regular episode on Wednesday. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, and Kane will all be appearing on this week’s show. You can check out the announcement below.
WOW! What an amazing lineup THIS Wednesday on #WWETheBump!
🔥 @KaneWWE
🇲🇽 @reymysterio
🇺🇸 @RealKurtAngle
🕷@REALLiSAMARiE @peacockTV@WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/7Tbd2wkCAA
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 21, 2021
