wrestling / News

Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Victoria and Kane Set for The Bump This Wednesday

March 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump Kurt Angle, Kane, Rey Mysterio, Victoria

– During today’s special Fastlane preview episode of WWE’s The Bump, the guest list was announced for this week’s regular episode on Wednesday. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, and Kane will all be appearing on this week’s show. You can check out the announcement below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kurt Angle, The Bump, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading