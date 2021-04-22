Kurt Angle On Ric Flair Warning Him About WCW, Gable Steveson In WWE, His Dream WrestleMania Opponent

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed Gable Steveson potentially joining WWE, Ric Flair warning him about WCW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on his dream WrestleMania opponent: “I would say Bret Hart and Owen Hart. I would’ve loved to have wrestled Andre the Giant. I know there wouldn’t have been much offense from my aspect, but I know he would’ve thrown me around like a ragdoll. It would’ve been a lot of fun to wrestle Andre. Why not? He’s seven-foot tall and 500 pounds. He’s a beast. I would say Iron Sheik just for the pure entertainment of it. That guy is pretty crazy, and I absolutely loved him. You know what, this is a hard one, but I’m gonna say Bob Backlund. He’s a former amateur wrestler and national champion, and I think we would’ve had a really solid match.”

On Gable Stevenson’s potential in WWE: “I think he’s gonna be a big star. Look at his look. If he adapts to pro wrestling and picks it up like Brock Lesnar, he’s gonna be exactly like Brock Lesnar. I think he needs to take a chance, whether he goes to MMA or WWE, he’s a future star regardless of what he does. He has a good look to him. Great athlete.”

On Ric Flair telling him not to go to WCW: “Somebody called and told me that they were interested. I had just met with WWE that week – this is the same week after the Olympics when Vince [McMahon] offered me that multi-million dollar deal. Somebody called and said, ‘Hey, if you want advice, call Ric Flair.’ So, I called Ric Flair and said, ‘How are you doing? It’s Kurt Angle.’ He goes, ‘Oh my god, Kurt Angle! I watched you in the Olympics and I really appreciate your wrestling. My son’s a wrestler….’ and he started talking about wrestling. I said, ‘Would it be smart to go to WCW?’ He said, ‘Hell no. No way. They’re not gonna use you right. You go to WWE. Vince will take care of you. Don’t come to WCW, they’re gonna bury you.’ Ric was working for WCW at the time, so I thought either he doesn’t want me to take his spot, or he’s being honest. I think he was being honest.”

