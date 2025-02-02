Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam and More Attend WWE Royal Rumble

Several WWE Hall of Famers, former stars and celebrities are in attendance tonight at the Royal Rumble, including Kurt Angle and Rob Van Dam. Angle was with his daughter, holding his 1996 Olympic gold medal and his 1995 Fila World Championships gold medal. Rob Van Dam was with his wife, Katie Forbes.

Also in attendance were The Godfather, Mickie James, Marcus Freeman, Stephen Amell, Ron Simmons, Rick Steiner, Belial Muhammad and John Mellencamp.

WWE Hall of Famer @RealKurtAngle and daughter Nikoletta are here at #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/KjGWnO7eMK — WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025