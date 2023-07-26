Kurt Angle Thinks Roman Reigns Could Break the Record For World Titles, Praises John Cena

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his high praise for John Cena, the potential of Roman Reigns as a World Champion in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On John Cena in 2005: “John Cena, he was maybe two or three years in the business by this time, and here he is on top. I mean, this kid picked it up very quickly, and he had the absolute — arguably, the best career in WWE history. He did win sixteen World Heavyweight Titles in WWE specifically. No one’s ever done that.”

On Roman Reigns: “He’s going to break the record [John Cena and Ric Flair’s World Heavyweight Title record of 16 reigns]. If he doesn’t skip and go to Hollywood and become a movie star, which I think he’s going to do.”

On WWE turning Shawn Michaels heel for Hulk Hogan feud: “Yeah, I mean, you’re gonna have Shawn Michaels vs. Hulk Hogan? Two of the biggest names in the history of the business to at it at SummerSlam. This was the perfect time to do it. They were tagging together, this was great.”

