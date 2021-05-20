Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey Partnering For New Project

Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey are working together to team up on a new project. Angle posted to his Twitter account today to share a photo of himself and in front of her Rowdy’s Dairy Home Delivery milk truck, writing:

“Wait and see what @RondaRousey and your Olympic hero have in store for you. Yes! That’s Ronda’s milk truck behind us. We had a great day filming the show. #itstrue”

Rousey has also commented on the news, which you can see below. No word yet on what the show will be; Rousey has been off WWE TV since WrestleMania 35 and is expecting her first child with husband Travis Browne.