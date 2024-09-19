Kurt Angle Says Full Wrestling Match Off the Table, Wouldn’t Mind Occasional Spots

Kurt Angle says he’d be okay with doing a physical spot in the ring every now and then, but not a full wrestling match. The WWE Hall of Famer retired from the ring after WrestleMania 35, and while he has talked about a potential match in the past, he said during a K&S WrestleFest signing that it’s off the table for him.

“I wouldn’t mind doing a spot here and there,” Angle said (per Fightful). “If you’re going to ask me to do a wrestling match, it’s just not going to happen. But I can take some bumps, yeah.”

Angle is making his GCW debut in November at GCW Dream On.