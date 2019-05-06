Kurt Angle Reveals His Favorite Match with Undertaker, Talks John Cena, Helping Young Talent

In a new Facebook Q&A, Kurt Angle said that he feels he can really help younger talent with his new producer role in the WWE, which he transitioned to after Wrestlemania. Here are highlights:

On his producer role: “Yes (I’m excited). I feel I can really help the younger talent by helping them with their matches and characters.”

On wishing he could face Cena one last time: “John was young when we locked horns. He got better and better every year. I left the WWE in 2006. John’s best years were 2007-12. Imagine the matches we would have had if I stayed.”

On his favorite match with the Undertaker: “2006 No Way Out. One of the best matches of my career. Taker will tell you the same.”