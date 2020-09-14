wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Says He Sometimes Wants To Return To Wrestling But Adds That He’s Done
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Kurt Angle spoke about whether or not he might ever return to performing in-ring as a wrestler after he retired at Wrestlemania 35. Here are highlights:
On being the referee for Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle: “I thought it was cool. I think it was a great way for Matt to leave NXT and to give Thatcher a little bit of a rub, so it worked out well. It was a great match. I thought they did a great job for what they had. I think that it was a win-win for everybody.”
On if he thinks about coming back: “I’m done man. If I get the itch that I’m going to want to wrestle, I have convinced myself I’m not going to get in the ring again.”
On what roles he was offered before he decided not to re-sign: “Managing Matt Riddle, that was a few months ago. They offered me another job coaching. They also offered me a Legends deal. We weren’t able to get a contract done, but I’m cool with WWE. We’re in good terms. There’s no bad blood. Every once in a while, they call me to use me for something. I did a couple appearances on TV in the last few months. Today, they have me do an ad for one of their sponsors, so I did the ad for them. So they still reach out to me. I’m just not under contract, and I kind of like that. Yeah, I talked to Triple H about not so much going down there a lot but being on the phone or on a Zoom call with the wrestlers and talking to them, going over film, going over there technique [and] talking to them about promos. So it was a pretty easy schedule for me. Nothing came to fruition, but that’s OK. They brought up the idea a few months ago, and it kind of got lost, but it’s OK. I’m good where I am, and if they want to continue to use me here and there, that’s fine.”
