Kurt Angle Says He’ll Be At Tonight’s Episode of RAW

Kurt Angle announced on Facebook that he will be at tonight’s episode of RAW at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Angle didn’t say whether or not he would appear on television, as he now works as a producer for WWE and could simply be there in that capacity.

He wrote: “PITTSBURGH!!!! Are you ready for Raw tomorrow?? Because its my home town, If I personally see you wearing my shirt outside i will autograph it, So have that sharpie in hand. #itstrue #BlackandYellow”

WWE is also currently not advertising Angle for RAW, but they are promoting Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.