Kurt Angle Says He’s Not Returning to the Ring, Says He Spent His Best Years in ‘A Smaller Company’

– Kurt Angle doesn’t plan on giving in to any potential temptation to return to the ring, saying that his in-ring career is definitively over. Angle spoke with Matt Freund of WHO-HD Ch. 13 in Iowa and weighed in on a potential return and discussed how he spent his best years in “a smaller company” in TNA. You can see the video below.

“No, I had my time,” Angle said about a return to the ring. “And I’m at the age of 51, my body is pretty banged up. And I had a great career, you know. It’s unfortunate that my best years were with a smaller company and not to WWE, but that’s a choice I had to make. I did it for my own benefit and my own health, and that was the right decision to make.”

He continued, “I was able to travel all over the world, both in amateur and pro wrestling. And I got to see many things that a lot of people don’t get to see. And I took advantage of that, you know. I would tour countries and cities and see their cultures and see what they would do and see their famous places. And I can look back now and say, ‘I did it,’ and that was the most interesting part of my career.”

