Kurt Angle Says Jason Jordan Will Be Back After Wrestlemania

In a Q&A on his Facebook page, Kurt Angle gave an update on his ‘son’ Jason Jordan, who has been out with a minor neck injury. WWE storylines, however, have said it was a head injury.

Angle said: “Jason should be ok to come back shortly after Wrestlemania but I’m being very optimistic. Hopefully he will be back in the next 6-8 weeks.”

This is in line with what Angle said during the Elimination Chamber kickoff show last month.