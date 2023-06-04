Kurt Angle Says JBL Is Wrestling’s Greatest Heels, Recalls Eddie Guererro’s Blade Job At Judgment Day

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about one of the most violent matches in WWE history at the 2004 Judgment Day PPV, for the WWE Championship between JBL and Eddie Guerrero. You can check out some highlights below:

On the cut that Guerrero had when he bladed “Worst gimmick I’ve ever seen. The worst cut ever. He hit an artery, and it would not stop bleeding. It was just pulsating out. I mean, it was horrible. I mean, there was so much blood in the ring and all over Eddie and Bradshaw it was ridiculous. It was like half of Eddie’s blood from his body came out of his body. It was crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it before in my life because he didn’t get rushed to the hospital. The dude is getting lightheaded or something.”

On JBL being a top heel: “JBL was rarely ever a heel. You know, his APA run, they were usually babyfaces. They were over [APA as babyfaces]. I mean, probably better than anybody ever in the history of the business [JBL’s heel turn]. Bradshaw was one of the best heels I’ve ever seen in my life. He was very unlikable. OK, That’s one thing about him. Bradshaw was hated. I mean, he had, he had so much heat, you know? It was pathetic. He’s the master of talking.”

