Kurt Angle Says Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa Are Ready For the Next Stage, Talks Brock Lesnar in UFC

– Kurt Angle did a new Q&A on his Facebook page and discussed Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa, Brock Lesnar in the UFC and more. Highlights are below:

On Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier: “Could be a great fight if it happens. I’d prefer Brock full time in WWE though.”

On Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa’s feud: “I like them both. Tremendous program. They are ready for the next stage of their careers. I truly enjoy the NXT product.”

On competing in the King of the Ring tournament: “It’s tough. I loved the KOR, but you’re going to have two wrestlers wrestle three times during that PPV. I’ve done it twice…it takes a toll on your body. It’s not easy.”

On if he ever thought early in his career that he’d be where he is today: “No. Not until early 1999 did I think I’d be a sports entertainer. I never watched the product until then. I was told as an amateur wrestler to NEVER watch WWE. Because Olympic Wrestling was legit and WWE was fake. I was dead wrong. WWE is the toughest thing I’ve ever done in my career. But I’ve enjoyed every minute.”