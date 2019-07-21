Kurt Angle Says The Undertaker Did An Excellent Job Keeping Up At Extreme Rules

In the latest Q&A on his Facebook page, Kurt Angle praised The Undertaker for his performance at Extreme Rules, saying he thought he did an excellent job keeping up with the younger stars. Here are highlights:

On his favorite matches with Chris Jericho: “Chris and I worked together quite a bit when I started my career in WWE in 2000. We had some stellar matches & Chris helped me a lot. Honestly, I wish that Chris and I would have wrestled more when I came into my own around 2002 and after. Unfortunately we didn’t wrestle much after 2000. Chris is one of the most consistent superstars in history. He’s one of the best.”

On Extreme Rules: “I thought it was one of the better PPVs’ in recent memory. All of the matches were great. I give it an A- or B+. I thought Undertaker did an excellent job keeping up with Roman, Shane, and Drew.”

On RAW Reunion: “I’m excited to see the old and new faces together. It’s going to be a special night.”

On who he would have wanted to face in an Iron Man match: “AJ Styles. Daniel Bryan. Seth Rollins. Dolph Ziggler. Finn Balor. Roman Reigns.”

On losing his hair: “I lost my hair in 2001. I was starting to recede on the front/top of my head so Vince McMahon told me he wanted me to shave my head. Vince booked a hair vs hair match for me against Edge. The winner keeps his hair and the loser has to shave all of the hair off of his head. Edge won and shaved my head. That’s the story.”