Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Gave Him the Option to Wrestle Another Year to Face John Cena

– During the latest edition of Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed how Vince McMahon gave him the option of wrestling another year so he could face John Cena after his retirement feud with Baron Corbin. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kurt Angle on wanting to wrestle John Cena for his retirement match at WrestleMania: “When I presented to Vince McMahon that I was going to retire after WrestleMania that year, I told him I knew that I was losing a step. I knew I wasn’t the same as before. I didn’t like my performances and I said to Vince ‘I wanna retire after this WrestleMania, but I’d like to ask you for a favor. I’d like you to put me with John Cena, because I started his career so I’d like him to end my career.'”

On Vince McMahon offering to give him John Cena the following year: “He said ‘Kurt, you have a program with Baron Corbin, it’s been going on for six months. You have to finish it. If you wanna wait till next year, I’ll give you John Cena next year.’ I told [him I couldn’t wait another year]. I totally understood. Vince was right, I was doing a program with Baron. It was going five or six months and I had to see it through. He did give me the option of going another year and wrestling Cena, and I probably shoulda done that looking back. I probably could have just laid back and not wrestled for a good six or seven or eight months and started to get myself ready. I gained a lot of weight in this particular time, I could have got away from the product and got in better shape and then came back for WrestleMania and wrestled John Cena.”

Baron Corbin defeated Kurt Angle in Angle’s retirement match at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019. Cena would later face The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 the following year.