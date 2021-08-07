Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Is ‘Drooling’ Over Prospect Of Gable Steveson In WWE

In an interview with APP, Kurt Angle spoke about fellow Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson and said that Vince McMahon is likely drooling over getting him in WWE. Here are highlights:

On Steveson’s future: “I was thinking WWE. Vince McMahon is drooling right now. I think that this kid, I think he’s going to continue to wrestle amateur for another four years, probably win another gold medal and then I think eventually end up in the pro wrestling business or UFC or Bellator MMA. So, the kid has an incredible future.”

On athletes like Simone Biles addressing their mental health: “The physical part is hard enough. The mental part, emotional part, is the hardest part about it. You have continued stress throughout your life, every day of your life, knowing that you have to train your butt off eight to 10 hours a day and you’re shooting for one event, the Olympics, and you’re only going to get one shot most of the time. … It’s going to be in a two-day period and you have to be on on those two days. That’s a lot of mental stress and anguish, and I think a lot of athletes are finding out their mental stability is starting to unravel, and it’s very difficult.”

On the stress being why he quit amateur wrestling: “I understand pro athletes, they compete every week or three or four days a week like baseball, (and) football’s every week. But the Olympics, you only get it every four years. That’s a very tough thing to do, to know you have to be on during that very little period of time. It’s a thing that I didn’t continue on because I was mentally drained, I didn’t want to do it anymore. And I probably could have won another gold medal in the 2000 Olympics, but it was just too hard for me, emotionally and mentally. I had to get away from it.”