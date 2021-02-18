Kurt Angle Says WWE Is Less Structured Than It Used To Be

In the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show (via Fighter Fans), Kurt Angle spoke about how WWE is today compared to when he first worked there, and said that today is ‘less structured’ than it used to be.

He said: “It was really hard to guess who was going to wrestle who. Things weren’t structured out as neatly as in prior years. You know they usually [in the past] had the WrestleMania cards by December, at the very latest. If they were gonna have WrestleMania in March or April, they would have been prepared by December. They would have the card ready. This one? It wasn’t ready for quite some time. I don’t think they put together the card, the whole card entirely, till the week before WrestleMania.“