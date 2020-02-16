Kurt Angle Says WWE Should Have Hired AJ Styles 10 Years Ago

Kurt Angle has always had plenty of respect for AJ Styles, and says WWE should have picked up up years before they finally did. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and discussed his hope that Styles has a few more years left before he calls it quits.

“Oh, I think WWE should have brought him in ten years ago,” Angle said. “Unfortunately they didn’t but they got him. AJ’s still going strong. I’d say he’s every bit as good as he was ten years ago so I just hope his career continues on and he can give us a few more years. He’s been doing this for a while, for over 20 years. He was an amateur wrestler before. AJ is one of the best in the company, if not the best in the world, and he’s been that guy for eight years now – so he’s had a lot of success.”