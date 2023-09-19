Kurt Angle Says WWE & UFC Had Contracts That Talent Couldn’t Cross Over

Kurt Angle says that WWE and UFC had contracts that prevented talent and fighters from crossing over to the other company. Angle spoke with Joe Rogan on the latter’s podcast and said that the two companies, which are now merged under TKO, had contracts preventing WWE talent from fighting in the UFC and UFC fighters from wrestling in WWE.

“I know that Dana [White] and Vince [McMahon], their contracts have specifically, ‘You can’t go to WWE.’ If you’re WWE, ‘You can’t go to UFC,'” Angle said (per Fightful). “They were going against each other when they shouldn’t be. WWE should be worried about AEW, not UFC. Before the merger, I don’t know what’s going on now. In their contracts, it was ‘you can’t crossover to UFC, UFC can’t crossover to WWE.'”

There was one exception made, namely for Brock Lesnar who competed at UFC 200 when he was under contract to WWE.