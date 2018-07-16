Kurt Angle Set For Raw’s Opening Segment

– Kurt Angle won’t be waiting to get his answer from Brock Lesnar about his next Universal Championship defense. WWE has released a new video with Angle telling Mike Rome that he will be in the ring to kick off Raw, and he expects an answer from Lesnar about whether he will agree to a title defense.

The angle began last night at Extreme Rules, with Angle saying that Lesnar had to agree to terms on his next title defense or he would be stripped of the championship. Paul Heyman posted today in response to the ultimatum, which prompted a reply by Angle that you can see below along with the aforementioned video: