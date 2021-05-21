wrestling / News

Kurt Angle Set To Star In Romantic Comedy

May 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kurt Angle WWE 2006

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Kurt Angle is currently filming a romantic comedy film called Ask Me to Dance in Rochester, New York. Bitcoin mogul Charlie Shrem is financing the movie, which also stars Briana Evigan, Mario Cantone and Joyce DeWitt.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kurt Angle, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading