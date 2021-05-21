wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Set To Star In Romantic Comedy
May 21, 2021
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Kurt Angle is currently filming a romantic comedy film called Ask Me to Dance in Rochester, New York. Bitcoin mogul Charlie Shrem is financing the movie, which also stars Briana Evigan, Mario Cantone and Joyce DeWitt.
