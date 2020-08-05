wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Celebrates Seven Years of Sobriety, Thanks Supporters
August 4, 2020 | Posted by
It’s a momentous day for Kurt Angle, who is celebrating seven years of sobriety today. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter to note that today is the seventh anniversary of his sobriety following his years of addiction issues. Angle thanked his supporters for not giving up on him, as you can see below.
Angle has been public about his issues with addiction, notably painkillers and alcohol.
Celebrating 7 years of sobriety today. To all of you who supported me and stood by me, through good and bad, I want to thank you for not giving up on me. Salute! (With a glass of milk in my You Suck cup). #sobriety #addictionsucks #yourenotalone #recovery pic.twitter.com/YCXULAG7aG
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 5, 2020
