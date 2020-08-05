wrestling / News

Kurt Angle Celebrates Seven Years of Sobriety, Thanks Supporters

August 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kurt Angle WWE TLC

It’s a momentous day for Kurt Angle, who is celebrating seven years of sobriety today. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter to note that today is the seventh anniversary of his sobriety following his years of addiction issues. Angle thanked his supporters for not giving up on him, as you can see below.

Angle has been public about his issues with addiction, notably painkillers and alcohol.

