Kurt Angle On Shaquille O’Neal Wanting Him To Join AEW, Whether He Was Happy With His Return Run In WWE

In a recent interview on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Kurt Angle discussed whether he was happy with his return run in WWE, Shaquille O’Neal wanting him to join AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on whether he was happy with his return run in WWE: Yes and no. If they would’ve started me out wrestling when I returned, I was ready. I was wrestling consistently. Even when I took a year off, I went on the indie circuit and kept myself busy, kept myself in shape because I knew WWE was gonna call on me. So, yeah, I was a little disappointed. I thought that being a top talent like I was, I thought that I would get a possible title run and I didn’t come anywhere close to that….to go to WWE, and everything just drizzled out. It was what it was, and I can’t complain about it. I’m just glad Vince brought me back so I could show how much I love and respect the fans. That’s what it was all about.”

On his relationship with Vince McMahon and why he’s the best wrestler in history due to the interest that he garners: “What you see on TV with Vince [McMahon] isn’t the real Vince. He likes to ham it up a bit and that’s his thing. He’s the best wrestler in history. In other words, when he wrestles, everybody watches. He does these looks with his eyes when he’s going crazy and he’s mad.”

On Shaquille O’Neal wanting him to join AEW: “I’m in the best shape of my life, but I’m not going to wrestle. I’m done with that. Shaquille O’Neal just texted me and said, ‘You need to come to AEW.’ I was like, ‘I’m not going to do that.’ Actually, if I did wrestle again, it would be most likely for WWE, but I’m not going to do that. AEW was always an option, I just never really considered it because I’m retired….I’ve heard the rumors. That’s what they are. They’re just rumors. People like to talk. They like to get excited about things, and unfortunately, that’s not going to happen.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.