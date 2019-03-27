wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Shows His Respect for AJ Styles
– Following last night’s edition of Smackdown Live, Kurt Angle posted a message on Instagram, showing his respect for AJ Styles. Randy Orton interfered in Styles’ match against Kurt Angle on Smackdown, giving Styles the win by disqualification. You can check out Angle’s message below:
“Mutual Respect. That’s the relationship I have with @ajstylesp1. I wish our match would have gone without interruption from @randyorton but we don’t always get what we wish for. BUT we should always make the most out of any situation we are in. Stay positive!! My #farewelltour is going pretty well. Thank you #WWEUniverse #itstrue”
