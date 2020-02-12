Kurt Angle Doesn’t Think NXT Is a Better Product Than Raw or Smackdown, Says It’s Still a ‘Training Ground’ for the Main Roster

– Sportskeeda and Gary Cassidy recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle ahead of the BT Sport WWE launch party. During the chat, Angle was asked about his thoughts on the NXT product. According to Angle, NXT has a great product, but it’s not necessarily a better product than WWE’s Raw or Smackdown. Below are some highlights from Sportskeeda for the interview.

Kurt Angle on the NXT product: “I think NXT is a great brand. I think Triple H has done an incredible job with that. But you know what? It is still the ‘training ground’ for RAW and SmackDown. These guys might have a little more leeway than the guys on RAW and SmackDown. They get more time in their matches than the guys on RAW and SmackDown. If you watch any NXT TakeOver, every match is 30 minutes. Guys and girls on RAW and SmackDown, they don’t get that kind of time so I wouldn’t say they are the better product, I would say they have more freedom on what they want to do”

Angle on how things are different on the main roster: “But when you get up to the big show, you’ve got to make the time cues and you’ve got to listen to your boss, you have to do things specifically and I don’t think that NXT has to do that. That’s probably the reason why a lot of the guys want to stay there and I don’t blame them for that – but would I say it’s a better product? No, not by any means but I would say that they are doing an excellent job and Triple H has done an unbelievable job of making that an entity. Basically a product of its own. It could survive on its own. So it has become huge and there are a lot of fans that follow it.”