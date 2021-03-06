wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Shares Video of Him Putting on His Ring Gear, Says ‘To Be Continued’
March 6, 2021
– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared an interesting video on his Twitter account today. The clip shows him lacing up his wrestling puts and putting his ring gear back on. The video ends with a caption that says, “To Be Continued…”
Previously, Kurt Angle retired from his professional career after losing his retirement match to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. In April of last year, he was released from his producer role in WWE as part of the company’s pandemic-related cuts.
You can view the clip Angle posted today below:
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) March 6, 2021
