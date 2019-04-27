WWE News: Kurt Angle Shows His Respect for John Cena, New Clip of The Bella Twins Competing on Double Dare, Superstars Praise Tom Castor

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared an Instagram post today where he praised John Cena. John Cena faced Kurt Angle in his WWE debut in 2002.

17 years ago, I recall when a young John Cena took WWE by storm. Even then, John pushed me to my limit. I absolutely Loved stepping into the ring with him. John has been able to stay healthy (for the most part) and dominate WWE for 17 years, which is unheard of, and nearly impossible. For that reason, He will go down in history as the most consistent, and the Greatest WWE Superstar of all time. Happy belated birthday John. You earned my respect the first time we locked horns. #itstrue #wwe #wrestling #wordlife #rappercena

– WWE released a new clip today of the Bella Twins competing on Nickelodeon’s Double Dare. You can check out that clip below.

Nikki @BellaTwins was more FEARLESS than ever when she competed in #DoubleDare's famed, and very slimy, obstacle course! @Nickelodeon https://t.co/rAtxNSWLTt — WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2019

– WWE released a video of Superstars praising NXT referee Tom Castor, who suffered a nasty leg break at a live event but still finished his count for a match. You can check out that video below.