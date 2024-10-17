wrestling / News

Kurt Angle Shows His Respect for Liam Payne, Shares Clip of Their Wrestling Match

October 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kurt Angle WWE 2006, Biography Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on the tragic passing of former One Direction member Liam Payne, who tragically passed away earlier this week. The 31-year-old pop star died after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Payne, a wrestling fan, once stepped into the ring with Angle to promote One Direction’s album, Midnight Memories. Angle wrote earlier, “RIP @LiamPayne ….it was an honor to step in the ring with you during 1 D Day! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”

Kurt Angle, One Direction

