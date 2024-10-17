wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Shows His Respect for Liam Payne, Shares Clip of Their Wrestling Match
October 17, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on the tragic passing of former One Direction member Liam Payne, who tragically passed away earlier this week. The 31-year-old pop star died after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Payne, a wrestling fan, once stepped into the ring with Angle to promote One Direction’s album, Midnight Memories. Angle wrote earlier, “RIP @LiamPayne ….it was an honor to step in the ring with you during 1 D Day! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”
RIP @LiamPayne ….it was an honor to step in the ring with you during 1 D Day! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
pic.twitter.com/mmz0y3g4sx
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 17, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Reflects On The Importance Of the Cruiserweight Division To WCW
- Bret Hart Reveals His Reaction to Gunther Mentioning Goldberg on WWE Raw in Calgary
- The Undertaker On How Wrestling Is a ‘Different World’ Compared To His Era
- Kurt Angle Recalls Getting Fined For Breaking Character, Early WWE Title Win