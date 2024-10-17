– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on the tragic passing of former One Direction member Liam Payne, who tragically passed away earlier this week. The 31-year-old pop star died after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Payne, a wrestling fan, once stepped into the ring with Angle to promote One Direction’s album, Midnight Memories. Angle wrote earlier, “RIP @LiamPayne ….it was an honor to step in the ring with you during 1 D Day! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”