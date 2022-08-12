Kurt Angle Still Skeptical On Vince McMahon’s Retirement

Former WWE Champion Kurt Angle can be listed among those who are uncertain that Vince McMahon has actually relinquished control of the company. Repeating the perspective that has been supported recently by the likes of Bobbly Lashley, CM Punk, and a bevy of others, Angle spoke out regarding his theories on the Cafe de Rene podcast (per Wrestling Inc). You can listen to the full podcast and read a few highlights below.

“I personally don’t think he’s fully retired. You know Vince, he’s gonna be behind-the-scenes,” Angle laughed. “Vince is not letting go of that company, he will not let it go until his hands are dead cold and they pry it out of his cold, dead hands. He’s not letting go of that company until he dies. And that’s just it.”

“And you know, I’m not trying to cause any problems for WWE or for Vince McMahon, because I love Vince to death. But there is no way he is going to let it go. He already set up, you know, Stephanie [McMahon] being in charge and Triple H being in charge of talent relations. He’s got everybody in the right positions so that he could continue to run the show,” he continued.