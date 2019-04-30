Kurt Angle Reveals Details Of New Contract, Role Going Forward In WWE

– Fresh off of his retirement from the ring in WWE at WrestleMania 35, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently sat down with Wrestling Inc on their WINCLY podcast to talk about his last few years in WWE, as well as his future with the company. He revealed that he would be working as a producer going forward.

On his time as Raw GM: “Being a General Manager is harder than wrestling, it really is. You’re involved in every storyline and there’s so much to remember, it just gets confusing. I carried that role as good as I could, I thought I did okay at it.”

On the next stage of his career: “I signed a five-year deal with WWE. I’m going to do some part-time – if they need me in front of the TV, maybe managerial, where I would be managing some wrestlers.

But the most important thing is I’m going to be a producer. I’m going to help the wrestlers with their technique. I’m going to help them structure their matches. It’s something I’m very good at. I thought I’d be able to contribute to the company [in that role].”