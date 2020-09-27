WWE News: Kurt Angle Talks to Steve Austin About Brock Lesnar, EVOLVE & PROGRESS Clips from WWE Network

– “Stone Cold” Steve Austin gets Kurt Angle’s rapid-fire thoughts on Brock Lesnar, Shelton Benjamin, Ronda Rousey and more in this bonus scene from The Broken Skull Sessions, which will premiere on WWE Network on Sunday.

– WWE posted this clip of WALTER bulldozing over More Than Hype as part of PROGRESS Chapter 103.

– WWE posted this clip of Shotzi Blackheart welcoming Natalia Markova to The Ball Pit during EVOLVE 128.

– WWE also posted this clip of Adam Cole and AR Fox trading holds at EVOLVE 128.