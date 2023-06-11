Kurt Angle Recalls Steve Austin Making Huge Merchandise Money In WWE

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about a wide range of topics, including merchandise. Angle admitted that he didn’t sell a lot of merchandise like fellow WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

On how much he made on merchandise: “I have to tell you this, it wasn’t Stone Cold money. I didn’t do it; I wasn’t a merchandise guy. Vince McMahon came to me and said, ‘Listen, we can’t use the word Olympic. We can’t use Olympic rings. You’re not going to do merchandise, and I’m going to pay you to wrestle.’ Listen, in one year, he made $12 million on merchandise and that was the 3:16 shirt. That’s when it came out. $12 million. He told me. I was like, ‘Holy crap.'”

On being paid more to wrestle than Austin: “He only made two and a half million wrestling and Vince McMahon said, ‘I pay you (Angle) to wrestle.’ Vince, I’m not gonna lie to you, he paid me well. I made more than Austin did with wrestling. I didn’t make nearly as much as Austin did with merchandise, but Vince took care of me on the back end with wrestling. The merchandise I made, I’ll give you just roundabout figures, between 700 and 900 grand a year. It wasn’t a lot. It’s a lot of money, don’t get me wrong, but not for being a big star like that. For some reason, Vince just told me, ‘Hey, can’t do anything with you in merchandise, so just wrestle.’ And I would come up with merchandise ideas, and Vince would utilize them, but you know, I didn’t sell like Stone Cold, and I was a heel most of my career too.”

