Kurt Angle Thinks Stone Cold Came Across As A “Wrestling God” At WrestleMania 38

Kurt Angle has some high praise for wrestling icon Stone Cold Steve Austin. During an episode of The Wives of Wrestling podcast, Angle’s wife, Giovanna, and Randy Orton’s wife, Kim, discussed the presence of Stone Cold at WrestleMania 38 (h/t Fightful).

On not wanting to approach Stone Cold at first: “Everybody kept coming up to Steve because he kept going back and forth,” said Giovanna. “[Kurt] felt weird about it for a second, because, he said he was getting flashbacks. You don’t go up to people while they’re getting ready for their match. But he felt like, ‘Damn, am I being disrespectful [by not going up to him]?’ He didn’t want that. So he went up to him and Kurt came back and I was like, ‘Oh, how did it go?’ He was like, ‘Steve was Steve.’”

On Steve Austin constantly pacing around backstage: “He was in the zone,” said Kim. “I saw him, too, just pacing in front of gorilla. He was just pacing.”

On Stone Cold being a wrestling God: “He said something like, ‘Steve was happy to see me and he knows that he’s the man.’ Kurt was like, ‘I dig it. That’s the Steve I know. God, he looks so good and he’s going to knock the crowd out.’ Whenever I came back to Kurt, he was in a golf cart and he was like, ‘[Steve Austin is] a wrestling god,’ that’s all he could say. ‘He’s a wrestling God and He will always be one.’”