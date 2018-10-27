Kurt Angle Shows His Support for Roman Reigns as ‘The Guy,’ Discusses Who He’d Like to Face in the World Cup at Crown Jewel, Says He Misses WWE’s Adult Humor

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took part in a fan Q&A session on his Facebook page this week, and he spoke about Roman Reigns, Crown Jewel, and more. Below are some highlights.

Kurt Angle praising Roman Reigns and his battle with leukemia: “Roman is a very special person. He was the leader, but never acted like he was. He loved to interact with EVERYONE. He wanted feedback on his matches and would give advice to others about their matches. Roman is, was and always will be “the guy”. I’m confident he will beat this, and will be back sooner than later.”

Angle on who he’d like to face in the World Cup at Crown Jewel: “I’m ready for it. I’ve wrestled most of them already. Wouldn’t mind a shot at the guys I’ve never wrestled… Dolph [Ziggler], Seth [Rollins], and Miz.”

The match he wants to see most at Evolution: “For many reasons I’m looking forward to Ronda vs Nikki. To see how their chemistry is. To see if Nikki can keep up with Ronda since Nikki has been gone for a while. And, to see how much Ronda has improved since WMania. I think it might be the surprise match of the night.”

The one thing he’d like to change in WWE:“Truthfully, there is not a lot I’d like to change. It’s doing pretty damn good right now. I do miss the adult humor we had 15-20 years ago, but that is long gone, and for good reason. More children watch than ever before.”