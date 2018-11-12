wrestling / News
WWE News: Kurt Angle Talks Embracing The ‘You Suck’ Chants, Rusev Attempts A Split, No Smackdown Live Event Tonight
– Kurt Angle posted the following on Instagram, discussing how his feelings have changed regarding the “you suck” chant…
– Rusev tried to do a split at a house show, he failed, but thankfully his footballs are ok…
Thank y’all who reached out. My footballs are ok. Expecting full recovery. https://t.co/YL3MEqcnG4
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 11, 2018
– There is no Smackdown live event tonight as the crew is coming off the European tour.