Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Kurt Angle Talks Embracing The ‘You Suck’ Chants, Rusev Attempts A Split, No Smackdown Live Event Tonight

November 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Kurt Angle WWE Raw

– Kurt Angle posted the following on Instagram, discussing how his feelings have changed regarding the “you suck” chant…

– Rusev tried to do a split at a house show, he failed, but thankfully his footballs are ok…

– There is no Smackdown live event tonight as the crew is coming off the European tour.

article topics :

Kurt Angle, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading