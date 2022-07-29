Kurt Angle Texted Vince McMahon After His Retirement, Says He’s An ‘Excellent Individual’

In an interview with Bleacher Report (via Fightful), Kurt Angle said that he texted Vince McMahon last week after he announced that he was retiring from WWE. He spoke about how close the two of them are and what he thinks of McMahon personally.

He said: “I text him five days ago when he decided to retire. I said, ‘Love you, Vince.’ I didn’t want to go into detail, what happened, this and that. He said, ‘I love you too.’ That’s all we said to each other. Vince has always been kind of a father figure to me. We did have a falling out in 2006, but we mended that in 2017 and I love the guy to death. He’s such a great individual. We all make mistakes as human beings and Vince is no different, but he’s an excellent individual.“