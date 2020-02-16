Kurt Angle Thinks Andrade Could Main Event WrestleMania This Year

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre may be the expected WrestleMania main event, but Kurt Angle has another idea. Angle spoke with Sportskeeda and weighed in on who he thinks could work the main event matches of this year’s WrestleMania 36 and next year’s WrestleMania 37. Highlights are below:

On who he thinks will main event WrestleMania this year: “The main event? Two wrestlers? Gosh, there are a lot of guys, a lot of guys. I don’t know. Roman? [Kurt laughs] Like he’s not already main-evented four times – but I’m sure he’ll main event, and I would say… Who’s the guy? I like Andrade! I think Andrade might main event WrestleMania, he’s ready.”

On who could main event WrestleMania 37: “The following year, I’d say Aleister Black. Those two guys are… And Buddy Murphy, don’t count this guy out. He’s going to come on strong this next year. Those three guys are changing the game. There’s a new style and if you watch them, you’ll see what I’m talking back.”