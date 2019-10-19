Kurt Angle Thinks Baron Corbin Will Have A Great Future

In an interview with The Pop Break, Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on Baron Corbin’s career and what he thinks Corbin’s future will be like in WWE. Here are highlights:

On becoming a producer in WWE: “Right now it’s a little hard to watch. I mean when you make the transition from wrestling to retirement, you still want to be out there. So it’s a little difficult, but I’ve been handling it pretty well. It keeps me busy.”

On Baron Corbin: “Baron’s a good kid. I think he’s gonna have a great future. He’s obviously King of the Ring now. I always knew he was would be really good, and I know Vince McMahon really likes him a lot. And I’m happy to see him having the success that he’s been having.”

On his advice to independent wrestlers: “Learn how to bump properly and learn how to sell. Those two things will give you a lot of success and they will help you make money, and help make the business money. If you sell really well, you’re going to be a great wrestler.”