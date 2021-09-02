Kurt Angle Thinks Brock Lesnar’s Return Took Away Buzz From CM Punk in AEW

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Kurt Angle spoke about Brock Lesnar’s return to WWE and how he felt it took away some of the buzz from CM Punk’s arrival in AEW. Here are highlights:

On if WWE brought back Lesnar to counter Punk: “Anytime you bring in Brock Lesnar, it’s a huge deal,” Angle said. “So, yes, it definitely took away some of the buzz that was created when CM Punk and possibly Daniel Bryan joined AEW. But those two are big names, too. I think WWE did enough damage control by bringing Lesnar in, that I don’t think it [Punk joining AEW] will affect them much. But, they did lose Bryan and Punk, who I’m guessing was never going back to WWE, so that didn’t really matter.”

On CM Punk returning to wrestling: “Well, I think it’s great for wrestling. CM Punk is a huge name. He had an incredible impact on pro wrestling when he was with the WWE. So, he he made a great name for himself. If he wants to return, all the best to him. Good luck.”

On wanting to wrestle Miro: “Yes, I really did want that, and I know he did too. Unfortunately, it never happened. At the time we wanted it to occur, WWE wasn’t looking at me. They wanted to see if I could stay out of trouble for a couple more years (laughs). I got one too many DUIs and had a problem with alcohol and painkillers. Fortunately, I got myself through that, and cleaned up my act. And by the time I returned to WWE (in 2017), I was probably a little too old to produce the way I used to. The reason I retired early is because I wasn’t at the level I was in my prime. I know I had lost a step, and that’s why decided to retire.”