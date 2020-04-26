Kurt Angle Thinks Aleister Black vs. Drew McIntyre Could Headline WM 37, Praises Randy Orton as the Performer in Wrestling Today

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took part in a fan Q&A session on his Facebook page. During the Q&A, he shared his thoughts on Aleister Black vs. Drew McIntyre as the match he thinks could headline next year’s WrestleMania main event. Below are some highlights.

On a match that hasn’t happened yet that could be a dream match: “Aleister Black vs Drew Mcintyre. Could be next year Wrestlemania main event. Both are exceptional talents.”

Angle on fans not embracing Seth Rollins: “Seth? I thought fans DID accept him as the main attraction. What planet are you on?? Lol.”

His pick for the best entertainer and performer in wrestling today: “Today? I like Randy Orton. His in-ring work and facials are amazing. Randy is very talented, very calculating, and has impeccable timing.”

Angle on not being bored in retirement: “I have a wife and 6 kids. Since we’ve been under quarantine, I’ve been helping homeschool the kids. I also have a supplement company, Physically Fit, and a couple of tv shows coming…not to mention my documentary coming soon. So, I’m not really retired, I never will be. I will work until the day I die. It’s in my DNA.”