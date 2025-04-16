wrestling / News

Kurt Angle Thinks the John Cena Heel Turn Was ‘Brilliant’

April 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge and Bill Apter, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on the John Cena heel turn. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kurt Angle on John Cena turning heel: “It was brilliant. John has been out of the mix for a while, and I know he’s doing his retirement tour and it’s gonna be about a year, so he’s got a lot of time to do it. So, I think that him turning heel was a great idea because now the fans can cheer him on as he eventually makes his way back to babyface. It’s gonna happen.”

On how Cena will eventually turn babyface again: “When you turn heel and then you turn back baby, you can become even bigger, so I think that’s what they were thinking with John was, ‘Let’s make him bigger than he was before,’ which is really hard to do, but eventually it’s gonna happen and I think it’s a brilliant idea.”

John Cena challenges Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship this weekend at WrestleMania 41: Night 2 on Sunday, April 20. The premium live event takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

