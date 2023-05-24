Kurt Angle Thinks Luther Reigns Could’ve Been A Big Star In WWE If He Wasn’t Lazy

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the Judgment Day PPV event in 2005 and why former WWE star Luther Reigns didn’t make it in the wrestling business. Reigns worked for WCW from 1997 through 1999 before going to work for WWE from 2003 through 2005. He was introduced as Angle’s assistant while he was the SmackDown General Manager and Reigns later was paired with Mark Jindrak as a tag team. You can check out some highlights below:

On his experiences with Reigns: “He needed a lot more work. He was really green in the ring as far as microphone skills. He was incredible. He had a great look. Everything is going for him. He just couldn’t improve. And the problem was, I think he never really practiced. No, they would have practice sessions earlier in the day during the shows and fit. Finlay would lead the charge, and Luther never attended, and I think that’s where he needed to be every day. He just didn’t do it.”

On Reigns not living up to his potential: Yeah, I mean, yeah, time to get better. He had ways of getting better. Sure chose not to for some reason. And work, he could have made it. He could have been really big, to be honest with you. He just wasn’t. He was lazy.”

